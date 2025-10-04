India vs Australia Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Rohit, Virat in Focus; Shreyas, Sanju set for Return - Bumrah to be Rested?

Cricket Why was Australia A pacer Henry Thornton rushed to Hospital in Kanpur during India A Series? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 13:22 [IST]

Australia A fast bowler Henry Thornton was rushed to Regency Hospital in Kanpur during the ongoing India A vs Australia A one-day series after suffering severe food poisoning.

The 27-year-old pacer developed acute gastrointestinal issues following consumption of food at the team hotel, which worsened symptoms of a mild stomach discomfort he had even before arriving in Kanpur.

Under medical observation for two days, Thornton was treated for a severe stomach infection and has since fully recovered and rejoined the Australian squad.

The incident prompted the Australian team management to revise the dietary plan for the entire squad with heightened care around food and water safety. Reports also indicate that three other Australian players experienced mild stomach problems, although their conditions did not necessitate hospitalization. Despite this off-field health scare, Australia A secured a convincing nine-wicket victory in the second unofficial ODI against India A at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

Thornton has been an impactful player for Australia A, known for his right-arm fast bowling and recent strong performances in the series before this health setback. The team is hopeful he will remain available for the remainder of the tour as preparations continue under tighter food safety protocols to avoid further health issues.

The 28-year-old has so far not played the first two matches but maybe given a chance in the final unofficial ODI on Sunday.