"Will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high," Team India on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat mention

Trailing 1-0 in the four-Test series after being badly bruised and battered in the opening Test in Adelaide in December, the Indian cricket team came back strongly to win the series 2-1.

Hailing Team India's performance Down Under after being pushed to the wall, PM Modi said: "This month, there has been very good news from the cricket pitch too. Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players is inspirational."

Team India's Twitter handle thanked the honourable prime minister for his motivating words and pledged to keep making the tricolour proud in the days to come.

"Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high," tweeted Team India's official Twitter handle.

Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 31, 2021

Despite being ravaged by injury, absence of some key members, and criticism following their surrender in the second innings of Adelaide Test - where the entire side was folded up for just 36 in the second innings - the Ajinkya Rahane-led side displayed tremendous grit and determination to win two of the next three games and drew the third -which was no less than a win for the tourists.

With their regular captain, Virat Kohli leaving the side after the opening Test for paternity leave and senior pacer Mohammed Shami injured, India - under the captaincy of Rahane - overcame against all odds and came back strongly to win the second Test quite comprehensively in Melbourne, then denied the Aussies a sure shot win in Sydney by salvaging a draw and later won the fourth match in Brisbane chasing a mammoth 300-plus target in the final moments of the final day. Team India thus retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and won their second consecutive Test series on the Australian side.