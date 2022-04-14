Will Mumbai Indians remove Rohit Sharma as captain? MI have these 4 options for lead role

He gets easily disappointed as Mumbai Indians plunged to five defeats in five IPL 2022 matches, the shoulders drop quite quickly and his batting has missed the spark too.

Rohit the batsman has made only fleeting appearances in the IPL 2022, making just 108 runs from 5 matches at a shade over 21 average and at a strike rate of 133. But he has yet to make a fifty in IPL 2022.

In fact this is the second year in a row the Mumbai Indians are running the danger of missing the play-offs.

So, what has changed for Rohit? He is now the full-time India captain in all three formats and is he feeling the heat of leading the country in Test, ODI, T20I and the franchise in IPL — a four-pronged pressure point?

“There's hardly anything to find out from that game. I thought we played the game pretty well, came pretty close towards the back end of our batting innings. It's just that a couple of crucial runouts there was not needed, but that happens.

“At one stage we were cruising through and keeping up with the run rate as well, but in the end we couldn't hold our nerves,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation on Wednesday (April 14).

So, what is causing the damage to the MI? “If you're not winning games, you've got to try to find a way you can succeed as a team as a batting group. So we're trying to find different ideas, different thought processes.

“It doesn't seem to be working at the moment but I don't want to take anything away from the guys. We fought pretty well. We batted brilliantly, but they held their nerves pretty good, the Kings, and they won the game.

“We've been not playing good cricket for a while and that's why we've been on the losing side, simple as that. But I thought 190+ was chaseable on that pitch because that pitch was really good to bat on as you saw when we were batting as well. We just have to go back and see what we do as a team,” he said.

The key here is that sentence: 'we are not playing good cricket and that’s why we have been on the losing side.’ But Rohit has not been able to turn the table as a captain or as a batsman as of now.

So, will considering stepping away from the lead role of Mumbai Indians? If it happens at some stage who can captain the Mumbai Indians as stepping into Rohit’s shoes can be a massive task considering his achievements with the team.

Pollard, Bumrah or SKY as captain?

But they can think of handing over the reins to Kieron Pollard, a big match player and he has also led MI in the past when Rohit was absent for some reason. Pollard is a much respected figure in the MI dressing room too.

Alternately, the MI management can also ponder the names of Suryakumar Yadav, whom they have retained, and Ishan Kishan, whom they have bought back in the auction at a high price, and Jasprit Bumrah, India’s vice-captain in Test cricket.

Pat Cummins has showed that fast bowlers can be a good captains too while leading Australia against Pakistan recently.