Pucovski released from Australia squad

Pucovski returned from a two-month break for treatment on a "mental health-related illness" in December, and was called up by the national team to face Sri Lanka.

The 20-year-old batsman was named in Australia's wider selection for the two-match series but has yet to make his international bow.

And after the opening day of the second Test, Cricket Australia confirmed the young batsmen will return to Melbourne to help his ongoing wellbeing.

"Will Pucovski has been released from the men's Test squad and will return home to Melbourne to continue managing his wellbeing," said team doctor Richard Shaw.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne.

"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria.

"He worked closely with members of his family, Cricket Australia medical staff and Cricket Victoria to reach his decision.

"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive.

"Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria will continue to support Will, and we kindly ask that Will's privacy is respected so he can continue working towards a return to Premier Cricket and the next round of first-class cricket."