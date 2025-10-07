Which Indian Players Will Participate in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's What We Know

Cricket Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 16:21 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In the past year, Indian cricket has witnessed a major transformation. Following his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma has now lost his ODI captaincy as well. The baton has been passed to young opener Shubman Gill, who will lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

This development has raised a common question among fans - will Rohit Sharma's BCCI salary be reduced now that he is no longer the captain? The answer is no. Rohit's salary will remain unaffected.

Under the BCCI's central contract system, players are paid based on a grading structure rather than their leadership role. Cricketers are divided into four categories - Grade A+, Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C - with each grade determining the player's annual salary. Whether a player is captain or vice-captain does not influence their pay.

Rohit Sharma continues to be in the Grade A+ category, which earns him ₹7 crore annually from the BCCI. Other players in this elite category include Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, all of whom receive the same remuneration.

Meanwhile, new ODI captain Shubman Gill is currently placed in the Grade A bracket, which offers a ₹5 crore annual salary. According to BCCI's 2024-25 central contract list, players in Grade B earn ₹3 crore per year, while those in Grade C receive ₹1 crore annually.

Losing the captaincy might be a professional setback for Rohit, but his stature in Indian cricket remains unmatched. The veteran opener has led India to two major ICC titles in recent years - the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He also guided the team to the ODI World Cup final in 2023, where India finished as runners-up.

According to media reports, Rohit Sharma's net worth is estimated between ₹214 crore and ₹230 crore. Beyond cricket, he is among India's most marketable athletes, endorsing over 25 brands and reportedly charging between ₹3.5 crore and ₹7 crore per endorsement.

In the IPL, Rohit currently represents Mumbai Indians, earning ₹16.3 crore per season. Over the years, he has also invested in real estate, including a ₹30 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai, and owns stakes in the cricket training platform 'CricKingdom'.

Even without the captain's armband, Rohit Sharma's contribution to Indian cricket remains invaluable. His focus now will be on helping India lift the 2027 ODI World Cup, as one of the most experienced and respected players in the side.