Wimbledon: Roger Federer escapes to second round as Mannarino retires injured in fifth set

By
Roger Federer (Pic; ATP)
Roger Federer (Pic; ATP)

London, June 29: Eight-time champion Roger Federer survived a huge scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday (June 29) when French opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire after getting injured at the start of the fifth set.

The eight-time champion Federer was level at 6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 when Mannarino called it quits after just one point in the decider.

The Frenchman, celebrating his 33rd birthday, suffered a bad fall in the seventh game of the fourth set.

Despite taking treatment from the trainer, he was hardly able to move and grimacing in pain and had to retire.

"Our heart goes out to you, @AdrianMannarino - it was a performance to be proud of and we wish you a speedy recovery#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0uREBcRcrc - Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021" Later, tweeted Wimbledon from its official handle thus.

Just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, former world No Federer, who is seeded sixth here, faces either Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita for a place in the last 32.


Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 23:50 [IST]
