Women's Cricket League to begin from August 4

The tournament, approved by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), will be played in the round robin format with top top two teams entering the final to be played on August 8 and the outfits have been named as Narmada, Sindhu, Kaveri and Yamuna.

The WCL will also see participation of some frontline women cricketers like Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gaiekwad, Divya Gnananda, Rakshitha K, Akansha Kohli etc.

Sunanda Jaiprakash, Founder and Managing Director, Ocean Vibrance, the brain behind the WCL. Said: "Women's cricket is currently witnessing a phenomenal change with many initiatives aimed at improving the visibility of the game and women cricketing talent. We are of the view that there must be more platforms to promote women's cricket in India. There is a lot more for us to achieve at the international level compared to other countries, and therefore initiatives like these

are important."

Rakshita, who will be leading Team Narmada, said: "Tournaments such as WCL will help us to get more exposure and confidence. Playing in front of good crowd will boost our confidence and will help us to tackle pressure situations much better."

Divya, one of the star players and captains, said playing alongside players like Veda and Rajeshwari will improve their game. "They have played at the highest level for a long time and comes with a lot of experience. We can interact with them and learn from them how they prepare for a game and get ready to tackle each challenge," she said.

SCHEDULE

August 4, Sunday

9:30 am - Team Narmada vs Team Yamuna

1:30 pm - Team Sindhu vs Team Kaveri

August 5, Monday

9:30 am - Team Narmada vs Team Kaveri

1:30 pm - Team Sindhu vs Team Yamuna

August 6, Tuesday

9:30 am - Team Narmada vs Team Sindhu

1:30 pm - Team Kaveri vs Team Yamuna

Top Two Teams will qualify for the Final on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Top Team of the Group vs. Second Team of the Group