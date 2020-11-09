Women's T20 Challenge: Deepti Sharma hopes Trailblazers can pull it back in the final

Deepti scored an unbeaten 43 in their last round-robin match against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, but could not help her team to victory, as they lost by two runs.

The 23-year-old said she was working on her game after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced lockdown and that it is coming in handy.

"After the lockdown I worked a lot on lofted shots and inside-out shots and I was able to apply it here," Deepti said at the post-match press conference.

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas sets up title clash Trailblazers

"Obviously, the wicket is a bit different to Indian wickets. They're slow and low but I don't think it should matter much. You just've to watch the ball and hit the ball," she added.

Deepti said the Smriti Mandahana-led Trailblazers would work hard and rectify the mistakes when the two sides meet in the final in Sharjah.

1

9935-nonopta-22335

"Small mistakes... in fielding, bowling. We'll work in our practice session and will look to rectify the mistakes we made today, in the next game," she said.

"146 was a good score. Actually the pitch here is usually slow and low. But today the wicket was good and the ball was coming on the bat, some balls were keeping low. Ideally this was a good score to chase. It was good that we took it close," Deepti said.

Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers

Supernovas, led by India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet are the defending champions of the Women's T20 Challenger, which is often dubbed as a 'mini IPL'.

This season all the matches were held at a single venue in Sharjah due to the strict COVID-19 protocols.