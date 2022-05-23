Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 49 runs

By Pti
File photo

Pune, May 23: Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 49 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday.

Opting to bat, Supernovas were all out for 163. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) top-scored, while Harleen Deol (35) and Deandra Dottin (32) made useful contributions. Hayley Matthews (3/29) and Salma Khatun (2/30) were the two most successful bowlers for Trailblazers.

Chasing 164 for a win, Trailblazers could only manage 114 for nine. Skipper Smriti Mandhana made 34, while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24. Pooja Vastrakar (4/12) shone with the ball for Supernovas.

File photo

Brief Scores:

Supernovas: 163 all out in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 37, Harleen Deol 35, Deandra Dottin 32; Hayley Matthews 3/29, Salma Khatun 2/30).

Trailblazers: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 34; Pooja Vastrakar 4/12).

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 23:42 [IST]
