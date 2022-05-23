Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 49 runs

Opting to bat, Supernovas were all out for 163. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) top-scored, while Harleen Deol (35) and Deandra Dottin (32) made useful contributions. Hayley Matthews (3/29) and Salma Khatun (2/30) were the two most successful bowlers for Trailblazers.

Chasing 164 for a win, Trailblazers could only manage 114 for nine. Skipper Smriti Mandhana made 34, while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24. Pooja Vastrakar (4/12) shone with the ball for Supernovas.

Brief Scores:

Supernovas: 163 all out in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 37, Harleen Deol 35, Deandra Dottin 32; Hayley Matthews 3/29, Salma Khatun 2/30).

Trailblazers: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 34; Pooja Vastrakar 4/12).