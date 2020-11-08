Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas sets up title clash Trailblazers

The two teams will square off again in the finals at the same venue on Monday (November 9).

After the final league game, all the three teams ended with two points each, but Supernovas (-0.054) and Trailblazers (+2.109) qualified due to their better net-rate than Velocity (-1.869) in the competition.

Taking first use of the wicket, Chamari Atapattu laid the foundation with an aggressive 47-ball 67, which was studded with five fours and four sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet then played some big shots (31 off 29) to take the team to a respectable 146 for six.

In reply, Deepti Sharma (43 not out) and Harleen Deol (27 off 15 balls) took the chase deep, but Trailblazers could only manage 144 for 5 in the end, courtesy a superb last over by Radha (2/30).

The two-time champions led by India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet will be eyeing a third title when the teams meet again on Monday.

For the Smriti-led Trailblazers it will be an opportunity to grab a maiden Womens' T20 Challenge title.