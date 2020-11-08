Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas sets up title clash Trailblazers

By
Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav kept her cool in the final over to help Supernovas edge Trailblazers.

Bengaluru, November 8: Left-arm orthodox spinner Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in a nail-biting thriller in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will square off again in the finals at the same venue on Monday (November 9).

After the final league game, all the three teams ended with two points each, but Supernovas (-0.054) and Trailblazers (+2.109) qualified due to their better net-rate than Velocity (-1.869) in the competition.

1
9935-nonopta-22335

Taking first use of the wicket, Chamari Atapattu laid the foundation with an aggressive 47-ball 67, which was studded with five fours and four sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet then played some big shots (31 off 29) to take the team to a respectable 146 for six.

In reply, Deepti Sharma (43 not out) and Harleen Deol (27 off 15 balls) took the chase deep, but Trailblazers could only manage 144 for 5 in the end, courtesy a superb last over by Radha (2/30).

The two-time champions led by India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet will be eyeing a third title when the teams meet again on Monday.

For the Smriti-led Trailblazers it will be an opportunity to grab a maiden Womens' T20 Challenge title.

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Qualifier 2 November 8 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Hyderabad
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BNV 0 - 3 SPZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 0:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More