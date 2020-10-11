Women’s T20 Challenge, Teams, Schedule: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Mithali named captains

The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4th to November 9th in the UAE.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.

Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

The upcoming edition of the women's T20 Challenge will begin with last year's finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha

Complete Schedule:

Match 1: Nov. 4: Supernovas vs Velocity: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Nov. 5: Velocity vs Trailblazers: 3:30pm IST

Match 3: Nov. 7: Trailblazers vs Supernovas: 7:30pm IST

Match 4: Nov. 9: Final: 7:30pm IST

Source: BCCI