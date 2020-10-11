Women’s T20 Challenge, Teams, Schedule: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Mithali named captains

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.
The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4th to November 9th in the UAE.
The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.
Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.
The upcoming edition of the women's T20 Challenge will begin with last year's finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game.
The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam
Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha
Complete Schedule:
Match 1: Nov. 4: Supernovas vs Velocity: 7:30pm IST
Match 2: Nov. 5: Velocity vs Trailblazers: 3:30pm IST
Match 3: Nov. 7: Trailblazers vs Supernovas: 7:30pm IST
Match 4: Nov. 9: Final: 7:30pm IST
Source: BCCI
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.