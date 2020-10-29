Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers' captain Smriti Mandhana hits the nets, shares pictures after practice session

In the tournament several top women cricketer's in the world will be participating and it will be held between November 4 and 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2020: Details of Date, Venue, Timing of IPL Final, Play-offs, Full squads of Women's T20 Challenger

The stylish left-handed batswoman Mandhana on Thursday (October 29) posted pictures from her team's training session. Mandhana seemed pretty happy after having completed the net session and other drills.

The teams arrived in the UAE on October 22 and completed the mandatory quarantine period in isolation before hitting the nets. The women cricketers are also practising in the biosecure bubble just like the men's team.

For the Women's Challenger Trophy, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST.

Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

The squads for all three teams are as follows:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.