Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Australia's Schutt hates playing against India

Schutt, who starred with the ball in Australia's rain-hit semi-final victory over South Africa on Thursday (March 5), is yet to recover from the drubbing she got at the hands of Verma in the tournament-opener.

The South Australian was struck for four boundaries by Verma in her opening over of the tournament, and Schutt remains concerned about bowling to the Indian openers.

"I just hate playing India - they've got the wood over me," Schutt was quoted as saying by the official website of the ICC.

"Smriti and Shefali have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I've ever been hit for.

"There are obviously some plans we're going to revisit as bowlers. (But) clearly, I'm not the best match-up to those two in the Powerplay. They find me quite easy to play," she added.

Apart from the world cup opener, Schutt was also on the receiving end of Verma and Mandhana's attacking fury in the very first over of last month's tri-series, where she was struck for a four by Verma off the first ball and lifted for a six by Mandhana.

The two sides meet again in Sunday's summit clash, where India have an edge after stunning the defending champions by 17 runs in the tournament opener. And Schutt acknowledges the challenge her side will come up against.

"We're at that final we've been talking about for so long and against India, which is super fitting considering the tri-series we had. It couldn't really be a bigger challenge for us," Schutt said.

"It's not really a bad thing, it's good we're going up against a team we've played a lot recently and it's the same for them as well."