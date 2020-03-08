Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's T20 World Cup final, India vs Australia: With 'Roar' and 'Firework', Katy Perry lights up MCG

By Pti
Womens T20 World Cup final, India vs Australia: With Roar and Firework, Katy Perry lights up MCG

Melbourne, March 8: It was raining 'fireworks' as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday (March 8).

Celebrating International Women's Day, the 35-year-old singer opened the finale between India and Australia with two of her biggest hits -- "Roar" and "Firework" and enthralled over 80,000 spectators at the prestigious stadium.

Perry, who announced her pregnancy last week, entered the ground in a pink-purple dress with oversized flaring sleeves, which was embossed with the gender symbol for women, the sign of equality and a lot of hearts. She completed her look with a top knot and pastel pink high boots. She began her over 2 minute-long performance with her empowering anthem "Roar".

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: India vs Australia

As she strutted across the ground, hundreds of cheerleaders flanked Perry with 'GRL PWR' (girl power) banners resembling lightning and back-up dancers wearing cricket bats with the singer's initials.

Towards the end of the first song, the singer carefully climbed on to the stage. She later changed into a more snug purple outfit, showing off her baby bump, and set the stage alight with her another inspirational track, "Firework". Hours before her performance, Perry met the two teams and shared a few pictures on social media. "

View this post on Instagram

Hoping you’re coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I’ll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb 👍🏻 @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 7, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

Hoping you're coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I'll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands," she wrote on Instagram.

Her fiance, "Lord of the Rings" fame Orlando Bloom, with whom she is expecting her first child, also gave her a shout-out as she geared up for her pregame show. Bloom, 43, captioned Perry's picture as "My babies blooming". The singer is due sometime in summer.

More MCG News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue