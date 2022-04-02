Women's World Cup: It will be a remarkable turnaround if England win World Cup, says Heather Knight

England, who are the defending champions, have never won back-to-back World Cups. After losing their opening three matches, Knight and Co staged a sensational comeback to qualify for the semifinals, where they beat South Africa.

"I think winning will mean more after the start we had in this competition and being able to turn it around will be remarkable really, so that would make it even more special if we can do it tomorrow," Knight said at the pre-match press conference.

ICC Women's World Cup: Traditional rivals Australia, England face off in blockbuster final

More history will be made if they can beat their greatest rivals, as England bid to become the first team in the Women's World Cup history to lose their opening three games and still claim the trophy. "And back-to-back (titles), we have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to do that and that's such an exciting thing."

"Just being involved in World Cup finals is what you set your stall out as a player, what you try so hard for, what you want to be involved in, so there's huge excitement in the group."

Knight emphasised that England's calm approach helped them come through four must-win games to advance from the group stage but insisted no one will be too relaxed in Christchurch.

"I don't think anyone will not be fired up for a World Cup final. It is what you dream of playing in, the games that are the most important in your career and the games that you want to enjoy and bring your best."