Women's WT20: India vs Pakistan: Preview, timing, where to watch, squads

India start as overwhelming favourites against Pakistan
Guayana, November 10: After a superb 34-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World T20 here on Friday (November 9), India led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking forward to continue their domination when they face Pakistan on Sunday (November 11).

India outclassed New Zealand courtesy a quick hundred by Harmanpreet, but Pakistan were woefully short of Australia, losing by 52 runs. Here's MyKhel presenting preview of morrow's game.

1. Team talk: India

India had a rather smooth sailing against New Zealand on Friday night. Their batsmwomen and bowlers dominated the Kiwis quite emphatically. Their only point of thinking will be how to use veteran Mithali Raj, who did not get a chance to bat against NZ. Tania Bhatia opened the innings in the first match and perhaps she could be moved down to accommodate Mithali up the order.

2. Team talk: Pakistan

Nothing really went right for Pakistan against Australia except when they managed to rein in the Aussies in the back end of their innings. Australia were set for a charge at 108/1 in the 14th over but lost four wickets in the next six overs and managed 57 runs. But the lack of power hitters reflected in their total of 113/8 and that will be a big worry for them against India, who have more than one heavy hitters.

3. Player to watch

Harmanpreet Kaur: The India captain is the most obvious choice after that blistering 100. Pakistan could be wondering how to stop her and in the first match only off-spinner Aliya Riaz showed some promise. They will also have other players Smriti Mandhana and Jemima Rodriguez to worry about but the primary source of fear will the scathing willow of Harmanpreet.

4. Telecast

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 8.30 pm IST onwards and will be streamed live on HotStar as well. MyKhel will offer report and other related stories of the match.

5 Squads

India: Harman Preet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishanmurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (Captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail,

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
