Women's Asia Cup 2022: Struggling Shafali Verma in focus as India take on Malaysia

The game should serve as net session for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co against a Malaysian side that was thrashed by Pakistan by nine wickets in its opener.

After a comfortable win against Sri Lanka, scripted by Jemimah Rodrigues, the less experienced Indian players are expected to get some game time as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

Shafali, who has endured a dismal run, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach as her natural game has not been yielding success off late.

The 18-year-old has not scored a T20I half-century since March last year but played a couple of good knocks at the Commonwealth Games. She then had a woeful England tour, where she had single digits scores four times across formats.

The big-hitting opener needs to find consistency after three years in international cricket. Her lack of footwork was the main cause of her undoing as English bowlers capitalised on her weakness.

With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that Shafali uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.

For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated.

Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.

The tournament provided Indian with the perfect platform to experiment and several new players like Kiran Navgire could be seen in the playing XI come Monday (October 3). Finding the right combination with the ball is also high on India's priority list.

With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.

The Teams (from)

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (captain), Mas Elysa, Aina Najwa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Arianna Natsya , Nur Dania Syuhada , Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Elsa Hunter, Wan Julia.

Match starts 1 PM IST on Monday (October 3) and will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotsar.