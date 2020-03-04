Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Finals: Will rain play spoilsport?

By
Sydney Cricket Ground braced for rain? (Image Courtesy: T20 WC Twitter)
Sydney Cricket Ground braced for rain? (Image Courtesy: T20 WC Twitter)

Sydney, March 4: The Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has reached its climax stage, but will the semifinals of the tournament go ahead as planned?

India take on England in the first semifinal, while hosts Australia will meet South Africa in the second semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (March 5) but the forecast of rain in Sydney throughout the afternoon threatens to jeopardise both fixtures.

Stormy weather is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology throughout Thursday at the SCG, with the chance of rain ranging from 50% to 70%.

According to the rules laid out by the ICC for the tournament, there must be at least a 20 overs match with both sides playing 10 overs each.

In case either or both the semifinal matches are washed out, India and South Africa will qualify for Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground having finished on top of their respective groups.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
