Women's T20 World Cup: Indian eves confident of doing well, say fitness is key

By Pti

Mumbai, February 21: Four members of the Indian women's team are confident of doing well in the Women's T20 World Cup.

The four players - Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gaykwad and Shikha Pandey - also stressed on the importance of fitness and preparation ahead of the mega event.

The Indian women's cricket team will be aiming for much-needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia at Sydney on Friday (February 21).

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India women begin elusive trophy search with opener against Australia

"Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup. The Indian team recognises this and we have paid a lot of attention to fitness and nutrition in our preparations for the World Cup," said Gaykwad, who has been associated with 'Fast&Up', a sports and active nutrition brand.

"We have a good team of experienced and young players who will give it their all to ensure we make it till the top. We will be taking it one match at a time," added Gaykwad.

Pandey, a right-arm medium pacer, feels that if the team does well at the T20 World Cup, it will help women's cricket.

"Doing well at the T20 World Cup will draw a lot of positive attention to women's cricket in India and the team is really looking forward to it," said Pandey.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia favourites but India no pushovers: Mithali Raj

Teen sensation Shafali Verma, who made her T20 debut last year, said, "I am really excited to play the T20 World Cup. The team is backed by good experience and we are well- prepared for the challenge."

All-rounder Harleen Deol said right nutrition and fitness has helped the team make positive strides in their preparations.

"It has always been a dream to lift the World Cup but making dreams come true is never easy. The entire team has worked really hard over the last few months preparing for the World Cup. Fitness has been one of key aspects of our preparations as well as good nutrition," said Harleen.

Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 3:22 [IST]
