Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir lauds Jemimah Rodrigues, Team India after Historic Semifinal Win By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 9:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinal at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues played a historic and match-defining innings as India chased down a massive target of 339 runs set by Australia.

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, anchoring India's innings alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed a crucial 89 runs. Their partnership of 167 runs was the backbone of India's highest-ever successful run chase in Women's ODIs, leading India to a five-wicket victory over the defending champions.

Australia posted 338 runs thanks to a century by Phoebe Litchfield (119 off 93) and a solid 77 from Ellyse Perry. However, the Indian bowlers, particularly young spinner N Sree Charani, managed to contain the Australian surge towards the end of their innings. During the chase, Jemimah was notably composed under pressure, skillfully rotating strike, and playing a mix of confident strokes-including a trademark flick and a boundary past point. A late slip on the pitch did not affect her focus, and she kept India's momentum firmly alive.

India reached the target with nine balls to spare, finishing at 341/5 in 48.3 overs, effectively ending Australia's 15-match unbeaten streak in the Women's World Cup.

This victory marked India's third-ever appearance in a Women's World Cup final, a milestone moment for Indian women's cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues' innings was widely celebrated for its elegance, grit, and match-winning impact, securing her place as the star of the semifinal and driving India into the final against South Africa. And after their magnificent victory, India men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the team for their excellent performance.

Gambhir took to social media and heaped praises on their resilience, posting two images, one of Jemimah Rodrigues.

"It ain't over till it's over! What a performance girls," Gambhir wrote on his X profile.

India will take on South Africa in the Final of the World Cup on Sunday, which is a historic one, as this will be the first time neither Australia nor England won't be a part of the final.