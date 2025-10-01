Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: What was the Attendance as Guwahati created History with Record Spectators? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 15:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 began with history being made in Guwahati, as the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka set a new benchmark for attendance.

A crowd of 22,843 turned up at the ACA Stadium, making it the most attended group-stage match in Women's World Cup history.

This record surpasses the previous best of 15,935, achieved during the India-Pakistan clash in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A fixture. The tournament has already been breaking new ground, introducing improved fan accessibility and offering the highest-ever prize money pool in women's cricket.

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the rapid rise of women's cricket in recent years. "I must acknowledge the strides made in the past few years. The Women's Premier League has been nothing short of a game-changer," Tendulkar wrote in his ICC column.

"It has provided the platform, visibility, and financial security that generations of women cricketers could only dream of. A lot of credit must go to Jay Shah, who, during his time as BCCI secretary, pushed for equal match fees for men and women and laid the foundation for the WPL. These steps may appear administrative on paper, but in reality, they change lives. They tell every aspiring young girl that her passion is valued equally. I also want to thank the ICC for announcing record prize money for this tournament, even surpassing what was on offer for the men's World Cup in 2023," he stated.

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 marks the 13th edition of the event, featuring eight teams competing for the sport's most prestigious prize. India won the first match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, as they beat the Lankans.