Cricket Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Schedule & How to Watch By Prateek Bannerjee Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:34 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony is scheduled for September 30, 2025 as the ODI World Cup commences in india.

It will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium (also known as Assam Cricket Association Stadium) in Guwahati, India, just before the tournament opener featuring India vs Sri Lanka, setting the stage for one of the most awaited women's sporting events in the world. This marks the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup and the fourth time the tournament is hosted by India, co-hosted jointly with Sri Lanka for the first time.

Women's WC 2025 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony will feature spectacular performances by renowned Indian artists, with celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal headlining the event.

She will perform the official World Cup anthem, "Bring it Home," along with a heartfelt tribute to the recently deceased Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg. Joining her are Angarag Papon Mahanta (popularly known as Papon), Joi Barua, and the Shillong Choir Chamber, who will collectively pay homage to Zubeen Garg through musical renditions of his immortal works.

The mood of the event will be solemn yet celebratory due to Zubeen Garg's untimely passing, and the event's original festive plans have been adjusted accordingly. The ceremony promises music, lights, and regional cultural elements highlighting Northeast India's rich heritage.

Time and Schedule

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:45 PM IST, preceding the first match's toss and start. The tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka will follow at 3:00 PM IST on the same day at the same venue.

How to Watch

Fans eager to witness the opening ceremony live can do so via the Star Sports Network, which is expected to broadcast the ceremony starting about 30 minutes to an hour before the match. For online streaming, the JioHotstar platform in India will provide live coverage of the ceremony and the match, making it accessible to a broad audience.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 runs from September 30 to November 2, featuring eight teams competing in a round-robin tournament followed by semifinals and finals. This edition is significant for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who leads the team for the first time in an ODI World Cup.