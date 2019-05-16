Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup flashbacks: When Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien posed like Karate Kid after dismissing UAE’s Krishna Karate

By
Kevin OBrien celebrates after dismissing Krishna Karate. Credit: Twitter
Kevin O'Brien celebrates after dismissing Krishna Karate. Credit: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 16: At times, even celebrations by players during a cricket match become a big headline. In the 2015 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand, the match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) played in Brisbane was one such one.

Kevin O'Brien's funny celebration

Ireland, playing in their third straight World Cup, had already stunned the West Indies while the UAE, playing in their second after making debut in 1996, were yet to win any. Irish captain William Porterfield won the toss and elected to field and the UAE went off to a good start.

However, the funny moment came in the 14th over when batsman Krishna Chandran Karate edged one from spinner Paul Stirling to the slip where Kevin O'Brien was waiting. He fumbled and then took the catch in the second attempt to send Karate back.

But the celebration he indulged in after taking the catch of the Kerala-born Karate left the spectators in splits. O'Brien gestured as 'Karate Kid' after taking the catch of Karate, giving enough hint at his take on the unique name.

The match between two of the minnows however proved to be a thrilling one as the UAE went on to post a big 278 for 9 in 50 overs, thanks to Shaiman Anwar's 106. Ireland were in early trouble but a 50 by the same Kevin O'Brien at No.7 to back wicket-keeper Gary Wilson's 80 helped them reach home in the final over with two wickets and four balls to spare.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue