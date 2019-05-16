World Cup flashbacks: When Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien posed like Karate Kid after dismissing UAE’s Krishna Karate

Kevin O'Brien's funny celebration

Ireland, playing in their third straight World Cup, had already stunned the West Indies while the UAE, playing in their second after making debut in 1996, were yet to win any. Irish captain William Porterfield won the toss and elected to field and the UAE went off to a good start.

However, the funny moment came in the 14th over when batsman Krishna Chandran Karate edged one from spinner Paul Stirling to the slip where Kevin O'Brien was waiting. He fumbled and then took the catch in the second attempt to send Karate back.

But the celebration he indulged in after taking the catch of the Kerala-born Karate left the spectators in splits. O'Brien gestured as 'Karate Kid' after taking the catch of Karate, giving enough hint at his take on the unique name.

How's that for a clever celebration - Kevin O'Brien strikes a Karate Kid pose after catching Krishna Karate #CWC15 pic.twitter.com/tXNC2I2tKD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 25, 2015

The match between two of the minnows however proved to be a thrilling one as the UAE went on to post a big 278 for 9 in 50 overs, thanks to Shaiman Anwar's 106. Ireland were in early trouble but a 50 by the same Kevin O'Brien at No.7 to back wicket-keeper Gary Wilson's 80 helped them reach home in the final over with two wickets and four balls to spare.