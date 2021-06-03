Cricket
World Test Championship Final: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant share image upon arrival in Southampton

London, June 3: India cricketer Rohit Sharma and his fellow teammate Rishabh Pant shared their image on social media upon their arrival in Southampton, where they are supposed to play the World Test Championships Final, starting June 18.

In the Instagram post shared by India opener Rohit Sharma, he could be seen standing in the stadium along with wicketkeeper Pant.

Rohit captioned the image, "We are in Southampton 👊 @rishabpant."

Not just Rohit, even his fellow teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha shared images from the stadium after arriving in England.

The Indian men's cricket team arrived in the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 3) for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series against hosts England.

The men's team was accompanied by the women's side which is touring England for three ODIs and as many T20s besides the one-off Test, starting in Bristol on June 16.

"Touchdown," top-order batsman KL Rahul tweeted with a picture of the chartered flight in the background, confirming their safe arrival in London.

Both the teams will now travel to Southampton, where they will complete their mandatory quarantine. Upon completion of the quarantine period and subsequent COVID-19 test, the Virat Kohli-led men's team will take on New Zealand in the maiden WTC final starting here from June 18.

Following the WTC final, the men's team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham. India are travelling with an extended 20-member squad for the WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. The women's team's tour ends on July 15.


Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 22:24 [IST]
