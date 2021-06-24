World Test Championship: R Ashwin finishes WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner picked up two wickets in the fourth innings of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Ashwin achieved the feat in his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC.

His 71st victim was New Zealand opener, Devon Conway. Ashwin picked up two wickets each in the first (2/28) and second innings (2/17) in the final. Ashwin surpassed Australia pacer Pat Cummins to top the table who had picked up 70 wickets in 14 Tests.

Ashwin ended up with five five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings. He also scored 324 runs with a century under his belt. His century came at his home ground in Chennai against England in the second Test earlier this year.

Cummins, the right-arm quick from Australia, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker on the list. England's star fast bowler Stuart Broad finished third on the list with 69 scalps from 17 Tests, he's followed by New Zealand right-arm quick Tim Southee and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who have picked up 56 wickets during the two-year cycle of the WTC.

Meanwhile, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand won the first WTC after defeating India by eight wickets in the final which went into the reserve day after two days of the iconic Test were washed out due to rain.

Having been set a target of 139 to chase in the fourth innings with 53 overs in hand, New Zealand had a rather easy run chase with their charismatic skipper leading from the front. Williamson slammed a classy unbeaten 52 to take his team home and his long-time batting partner Ross Taylor hit the winning runs for his team.