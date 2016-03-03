OMG! Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt's salary is more than MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Out of Rs 823 crore salaries paid by various sports leagues in India, domestic players get only 36 per cent of it despite being majority participants with bulk of earnings going to minority foreign recruits, according to a report.

As per Indian Sports Salaries Report 2016, which surveyed various leagues, including IPL, Indian Super League (ISL), Hockey India League (HIL) and International Premier Tennis League (IPTL), among others, Indian players got only Rs 296 core as total salaries.

This is in sharp contrast to their numbers in terms of participation with homegrown players accounting for 521 out of total of 857 players. On the other hand, 336 foreign players walked away with a total salary of Rs 527 crore, it said.

"The report is based on the data available and the inputs received from various sports agents. It will help in making direct comparison amongst certain key drivers of growth," said Super Insinght Director & CEO Raman Raheja. Among the eight leagues surveyed were Premier Badminton League, Champions Tennis League, Pro Kabaddi and Pro Wrestling. As per the report, against the common perception cricketers were not the highest earners in these leagues. The title belonged to top global tennis players.

"Cricketers are not the highest paid sports person playing in the Indian leagues. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the highest earning players with Rs 26 crore plus each for playing in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL)," it said.

The report is based on analysis of Rs 1,100 crore budget for 857 players in seven sports in eight different leagues. It further added that money earned by Federer alone is more than all the hockey players in Hockey India league put together. Moreover, the combined earnings of Federer and Nadal was higher than total salaries paid to players in Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Wrestling League and Premier Badminton League.

"All the players of Hockey League, Badminton League, Wrestling League and Pro Kabaddi League each gets less than Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer alone," it said. In terms of money earned by a player on the basis of time spent on field, UK-based IPTL player Andy Murray topped the list with a staggering Rs 14.34 lakh per minute.

Among domestic players, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt was the highest paid per minute with Rs 1.65 lakh for every 60 seconds he spent in the arena, and seventh in the overall list. "Top six players are all tennis players earning Rs six lakh per minute or more in the IPTL," the report said.

Among cricketers, Yuvraj Singh is the highest paid on per minute basis at Rs 1.01 lakh, although he stood 17th in the overall index. "Virat Kohli ranks 29th, MS Dhoni ranks 34th and Suresh Raina 48th rank are earning way below Rs 75,000 per minute," it said, however, adding that cricket still earmarked the highest amount of Rs 420 crore amongst all other sports played in India sports leagues.

