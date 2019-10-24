Cricket
Wriddhiman Saha turns 35: India cricketers, fans greet wicketkeeper-batsman on his birthday

By
New Delhi, Oct 24: India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday (October 24). The Bengal cricketer had a fantastic comeback in the just-concluded Test series against South Africa after missing out from international cricket due to injury.

Saha was out of action for almost 20 months due to shoulder injury. The right-handed batsman from Bengal was greeted by fans and fellow teammates on his birthday.

The BCCI took to it's Twitter handle to greet the cricketer on his birthday.

India opener Mayank Agarwal took to his Twitter handle and wished his fellow India teammate on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, @Wriddhipops. May you catch lots of wickets and even more luck & happiness throughout the year. Have a great day," wrote the Karnataka batsman.

India discard and Bengal cricketer, Manoj Tiwari, also took to his Twitter handle to greet Saha on his birthday.

"Many many happy returns of the day 2 our Superman behind d stumps @Wriddhipops Keep up d gud work. Hav a great year ahead wit loads of success nd happiness. May God bless u always," wrote Tiwari.

Saha's Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad greeted the glovesman on his birthday.

Senior India discard Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate 'superman' Saha on his birthday.

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed took to his Twitter handle to greet Saha on his birthday.


Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
