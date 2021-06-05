WTC Final: Agarkar believes seamers will hold the key to India's fortunes

"We still don't know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England - with the Dukes ball in particular - there'll always be help for the seam bowlers. You can't imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June. The seamers will play a part," Agarkar said in the Star Sports Network's exclusive analysis show Game Plan.

The inaugural WTC Final will be held at Southampton's Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22 and Virat Kohli and Co have already touched their base, undergoing the mandatory quarantine requirement.

Kohli expresses his happiness upon reaching Ageas Bowl in Southampton

"India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that's been their strength over the last few years. Whether it's a Bumrah, Shami - the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India - and Ishant Sharma, he's gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start and if it's a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know,' Agarkar added.

The former Indian seam-bowling all-rounder dwelled further about the importance of winning the WTC Final.

"It's a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that's what makes it special. So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it," he added.

Agarkar's views were echoed by ex-India stumper Parthiv Patel, who too is part of the Game Plan show panel.

"This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there's a World Cup of Test Championship.

"Now there's a chance for Virat Kohli - for whom an ICC trophy has been eluding all these while -- he has led India in couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning Test championship would be a big feather in his cap."