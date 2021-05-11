WTC Final: If you compare India and New Zealand squad, we have covered all the bases, says Parthiv Patel

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting June 16 in Southampton.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, the former wicketkeeper said, "I think it looks a really strong squad. If you want to compare India and New Zealand squad, I think we have covered all the bases. You talk about fast bowlers, we've got Bumrah, Ishan, Shami and if either of them is not fit then there's Mohammad Siraj & Umesh Yadav. There's enough depth in the squad."

India squad for WTC final and England tour announced

Talking about India's batting line-up led by skipper Virat Kohli, Patel said all the batsmen can bat well in England and then there's a spare batsman in KL Rahul.

"If we talk about batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant - there's a proper band of proper batsmen who can bat well in England. Everyone scored runs, and there is a spare batsman in KL Rahul. Imagine KL Rahul not finding a space in the Test squad, so how strong this squad could be."

Parthiv even lauded the all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - who performed exceedingly well in the absence of Jadeja during the England series at home.

"Then there is Axar Patel, who was probably been the man of the match in a lot of matches against England. He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and never felt like Ravindra Jadeja was out. Now Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin will be back, so I think this squad looks really strong," the former Gujarat captain said.