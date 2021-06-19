WTC Final: India vs New Zealand, Day 2 Tea report: Play halted due to bad light

Bengaluru, June 19: After rain played spoilsport on the opening day of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, the second day had seen the umpires call for an early tea due to bad light.
WTC Final: India vs New Zealand, Day 2 Lunch report: Kiwis strike back with two quick wickets
But that was short-lived as only three overs had been played before the players went off once again as play was halted due to bad light.
India lost just one wicket in this session, with skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane building a steady partnership. With the ball swinging for most part of the day, India have done well to lose just three wickets so far.
After lunch India resumed at 69/2. And at tea the India are at 120/3 after losing Cheteshwar Pujara for just 8. Skipper Virat Kohli is currently on 35 off 94, while Rahane is at 13 off 51. Skipper Kohli is playing beautifully as he built a partnership with his deputy wih a slow but steady knock.
India under Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson led New Zealand are looking to win the WTC Final and cap a two-year long run that saw some consistent Test cricket.
India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand playing 11: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
