WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Exciting to play against India at neutral venue, says Kane Williamson

New Zealand had drawn the first against England at Lord's on Sunday (June 6), and they will play the second and final Test at Edgbaston from June 10 before moving to Hampshire Bowl.

"It (WTC Final) is something new and different. They have looked to bring about more context to the Test format and I think we saw it at the end of the competition, teams trying to push their case for qualifying which made way for a lot of exciting results.

"We saw in Australia, in New Zealand, a lot of teams had a chance to get through. I thought it proved to be great adding that context and for us to see ourselves in the position we are in the finals now. It is exciting. We are looking forward to that when we are taking on the top-rank side in the world. We know how strong they are and the depth they have. So exciting to be playing against each other at a neutral venue," Williamson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

On playing against Virat Kohli, Williamson said: "Yeah, hard case. Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first World Test Championship Final."

The Kiwi skipper was aware of the threat the Indian bowling attack poses. "Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well. A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department.

"So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best," he signed off.