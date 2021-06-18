WTC Final NZ vs India: Twitter flooded with memes as incessant rain delays start of match in Southampton

Owing to incessant rain, the toss has also been delayed and the players are forced to stay indoors in their respective dressing rooms.

"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

The match was scheduled to begin at 3 pm (IST) but the inclement weather ensured that the pitch at the stadium was covered. It was later announced that the toss will be held after the lunch session if it stops raining and the groundsmen get ample time to remove the water from the outfield. But it continues to pour at the venue and the chances of starting the game even in the second session look bleak.

The ICC has, however, kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather. Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC had laid out in the playing conditions for the WTC Final.

