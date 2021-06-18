WTC Final NZ vs India: Twitter flooded with memes as incessant rain delays start of match in Southampton

Southampton, June 18: The excitement and euphoria built around the much-awaited World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand turned out to be a blooper on Friday (June 18) as persistent rain at Ageas Bowl in Southampton washed out the first session on Day 1.
Owing to incessant rain, the toss has also been delayed and the players are forced to stay indoors in their respective dressing rooms.
"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter.
WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Persistent drizzle washes out toss, first session at Ageas Bowl on Day 1
The match was scheduled to begin at 3 pm (IST) but the inclement weather ensured that the pitch at the stadium was covered. It was later announced that the toss will be held after the lunch session if it stops raining and the groundsmen get ample time to remove the water from the outfield. But it continues to pour at the venue and the chances of starting the game even in the second session look bleak.
Williamson says place in WTC final testament to team's growth over two years
The ICC has, however, kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather. Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.
We were more determined after change in WTC point system: Kohli
"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC had laid out in the playing conditions for the WTC Final.
As the players and cricket lovers all over the globe continue to wait for the rain to go away, some fans triggered a meme fest on social media as the drizzle kept everyone frustrated. Here are some funny Twitter reactions to the rain in Southampton:
#WTCFinal2021 https://t.co/TBBPDXRkV5 pic.twitter.com/GhrdpWGz5C— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 18, 2021
Everyone is getting ready for #WTCFinal#INDvNZ— Ratnadeep Paul (@RatnadeepPaul16) June 18, 2021
Meanwhile rain: pic.twitter.com/4URCLDxkbz
#INDvNZ #WTC21 #SouthamptonWeather— Aamir.Shaikh.05🇮🇳 (@Aamir_Shaikh_05) June 18, 2021
People are eagerly waiting for #WTCFinal to kick off from today.
Meanwhile rain at Southampton pic.twitter.com/tDrZFb2XDD
All of us are eagerly waiting for #wtc2021 to kick off today.— Being Singh (@definitely_7not) June 17, 2021
Meanwhile rain in Southampton to everyone: pic.twitter.com/6kg7bIll5K
Scenes in Southampton considering 🌧️. Rain #INDvsNZ #WTCFinal2021 #Southampton #WTCFinal #WTC21 #FridayThoughts #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/GGAaHXcmLe— वि शा ल (@_iamvish) June 18, 2021
Me contacting my friends in UK for weather updates right now ☔😭#WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ#MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/6Ol8UzK6qK— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 18, 2021
Fans: Venue England kyun waha baarish hoti hai..— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 18, 2021
ICC: pic.twitter.com/asYepMG76O
It has been raining since the last few days in Southampton !— Aryan (@aryn_vrm) June 18, 2021
Day 1 of WTC Final expected to he washout! #INDvsNZ #WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal2021 #June18#ICCWTCFinal #WTCFinal
Mean While Rain : pic.twitter.com/0lUsav1CGl
#WTC21 to Rain in #Southampton pic.twitter.com/CA2RYfWW0r— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2021
Everyone is exited for the #WTC21— Rohit 💥 (@sarcasterrk) June 18, 2021
Rain : pic.twitter.com/TgAAtltNw3
#INDvNZ #WTC21 #Southampton #WTCFinal2021— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 18, 2021
People are really excited to watch the #WTCFinal today.
Meanwhile rain at Southampton to the people pic.twitter.com/o5ggYFjzwx
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.