WTC Final: Parthiv Patel explains why New Zealand is India's biggest challenge

India is set to face New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in the WTC Final, scheduled for June 18-22. Coming into the clash, India have won two of their last three series, including the away win over Australia and home win against England.

However, Kohli's men suffered a series loss in New Zealand in early 2020 and Parthiv believes the biggest strength of the Kane Williamson-led squad is their ability to rise to challenges as a team, whichhe feels is important in an ICC tournament.

WTC Final: Ajit Agarkar cautions Team India to not underestimate New Zealand who defeated them last year

"I think New Zealand's biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game. I think, yes, all the teams have their superstars, but they (the Kiwis) know their limitations, they know if someone's capable of scoring 40 or 50 in a limited time and get 100 per cent out of each player," Parthiv said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"If you look at their names - no one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone, no one will be scared of Tom Latham alone or all their fast bowlers. Their ability to perform together. I think that's so important; as far as New Zealand's performance is concerned in ICC trophies," he added.