WTC Final: Virat Kohli lauds Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma for dominating everyday; posts selfie with quicks

The Indian cricket team is currently in Southampton, preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, starting June 18. The Indian cricketers are leaving no stones unturned to prepare for the ultimate showdown.

Kohli, on Monday (June 14) took to his social media handle, shared a selfie with the pacers and captioned it, "These quicks are dominating every day @mdsirajofficial @ImIshant."

The big finale is one of the most sought after clashes of the year and many believe that New Zealand pacers are going to have an advantage in the match as they have had acclimatised with the English conditions well and even won the Test series against England. The experts are of the view that since conditions in England are similar to New Zealand, the Kiwis are going to have an upper hand in the game.

In their bid to the big final, the Indian side is playing intra-squad matches after completing their quarantine. In the intra-squad match, Rishabh Pant took his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an unbeaten century while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85.

The two teams were being led by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with all the first team batsmen packed in one side and the regular bowlers on the other, with reserves like Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari. Pant, who has been in the form of his life, hammered every bowler including the spinners in his unbeaten 121 off 94 balls. Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, Gill scored 85 off 135 balls.

Ishant was the pick of the wickets in the match as he scalped three wickets.

Earlier, while speaking to bcci.tv, India batsman Pujara said, "They (New Zealand) will obviously have the advantage having played two Test matches before the final but when it comes to the final we will give our best and we know that our team has the potential to do well and win the championship.

"So we are not worried about that, we will try to focus on these days which we have for preparation. We are also going to play a practice game and we will try and make the most of what we have. If we utilise these days well I feel that our team will be up for the final."