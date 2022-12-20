Yearender 2022: Suryakumar Yadav tops the list of most T20I runs, Shreyas Iyer dominates ODI chart

Here we take a look at the best of India's performances in 2022, along with the top performers in the ODIs and T20Is.

India ODI Record 2022:

ODI Series (Venue) Result Series Winners India vs South Africa (South Africa) 3-0 South Africa India vs West Indies (India) 3-0 India India vs England (England) 2-1 India India vs West Indies (West Indies) 3-0 India India vs Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe) 3-0 India India vs South Africa (India) 2-1 India India vs New Zealand (New Zealand) 1-0 NZ India vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh) 2-1 Bangladesh

India T20I Record 2022:

Opponent/Series Venue Result Winners West Indies India 3-0 India Sri Lanka India 3-0 India South Africa India 2-2 Tied Ireland Ireland 2-0 India England England 2-1 India West Indies West Indies, USA 4-1 India T20 Asia Cup UAE India knocked out in the Super Four Sri Lanka Australia India 2-1 India South Africa India 2-1 India T20 World Cup Australia India knocked out in the semi-final England New Zealand New Zealand 1-0 India

India Top Scorer in ODIs in 2022:

Shreyas Iyer scored the most number of runs in the ODIs for India, amassing 724 runs in just 15 innings with an average of 55. He scored 1 hundred and 6 fifties in the process.

Shikhar Dhawan narrowly finished second with 688 runs and Shubman Gill finished third with 638 runs.

India Top Scorer in T20Is in 2022:

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs in the T20Is. He was sublime in the shortest format of the game, racking 1164 runs (31 innings) in the process with an average of 46 and a humongous strike rate of 187.

Virat Kohli came second with 781 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 656 runs.

Most 50+ scores in ODIs in 2022 for India:

Player 50+ scores 1. Shreyas Iyer 7 (6 fifties, 1 hundred) 2. Shikhar Dhawan 6 (6 fifties) 3. Shubman Gill 5 (4 fifties, 1 hundred)

India Highest Individual Scores in ODIs in 2022:

Player Name Opponent Score 1. Ishan Kishan Bangladesh 210 2. Shubman Gill Zimbabwe 130 3. Rishabh Pant England 125* 4. Shreyas Iyer South Africa 113* 5. Virat Kohli Bangladesh 113

Most 50+ scores in T20Is for India in 2022:

Player 50+ Scores 1. Suryakumar Yadav 11 (2 hundreds, 9 fifties) 2. Virat Kohli 9 (1 hundred, 8 fifties) 3. KL Rahul 6 (all fifties)

India Highest Individual Score in T20Is in 2022:

Player Opponent Score 1. Virat Kohli Afghanistan 122* 2. Suryakumar Yadav England 117 3. Suryakumar Yadav New Zealand 111* 4. Deepak Hooda Ireland 104 5. Ishan Kishan Sri Lanka 89

India Highest Wicket taker in ODIs in 2022:

Mohammed Siraj was the man who starred with the ball for India in the ODI format. Jasprit Bumrah played very limited number of games, but still showed his class by picking up 13 wickets in just 5 matches.

A good win to start the series. Onto the next one 🇮🇳💪 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/fB6wfudZwB — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 18, 2022

Player ODI Wickets (Innings) 1. Mohammed Siraj 24 (15) 2. Shardul Thakur 22 (16) 3. Yuzvendra Chahal 21 (12) 4. Prasidh Krishna 19 (11) 5. Jasprit Bumrah 13 (5)

India Highest Wicket taker in T20Is in 2022:

Player T20I Wickets (Innings) 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 37 (31) 2. Arshdeep Singh 33 (21) 3. Yuzvendra Chahal 23 (20) 4. Harshal Patel 23 (21) 5. Axar Patel 21 (21)