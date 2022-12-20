Yearender 2022: Suryakumar Yadav tops the list of most T20I runs, Shreyas Iyer dominates ODI chart

India have had a topsy-turvy 2022 when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The Men in Blue had some decent outings, while some projects were a bit underwhelming.
Here we take a look at the best of India's performances in 2022, along with the top performers in the ODIs and T20Is.
|ODI Series (Venue)
|Result
|Series Winners
|India vs South Africa (South Africa)
|3-0
|South Africa
|India vs West Indies (India)
|3-0
|India
|India vs England (England)
|2-1
|India
|India vs West Indies (West Indies)
|3-0
|India
|India vs Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)
|3-0
|India
|India vs South Africa (India)
|2-1
|India
|India vs New Zealand (New Zealand)
|1-0
|NZ
|India vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh)
|2-1
|Bangladesh
|Opponent/Series
|Venue
|Result
|Winners
|West Indies
|India
|3-0
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|3-0
|India
|South Africa
|India
|2-2
|Tied
|Ireland
|Ireland
|2-0
|India
|England
|England
|2-1
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies, USA
|4-1
|India
|T20 Asia Cup
|UAE
|India knocked out in the Super Four
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|India
|2-1
|India
|South Africa
|India
|2-1
|India
|T20 World Cup
|Australia
|India knocked out in the semi-final
|England
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|1-0
|India
Shreyas Iyer scored the most number of runs in the ODIs for India, amassing 724 runs in just 15 innings with an average of 55. He scored 1 hundred and 6 fifties in the process.
Shikhar Dhawan narrowly finished second with 688 runs and Shubman Gill finished third with 638 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs in the T20Is. He was sublime in the shortest format of the game, racking 1164 runs (31 innings) in the process with an average of 46 and a humongous strike rate of 187.
Virat Kohli came second with 781 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 656 runs.
|Player
|50+ scores
|1. Shreyas Iyer
|7 (6 fifties, 1 hundred)
|2. Shikhar Dhawan
|6 (6 fifties)
|3. Shubman Gill
|5 (4 fifties, 1 hundred)
|Player Name
|Opponent
|Score
|1. Ishan Kishan
|Bangladesh
|210
|2. Shubman Gill
|Zimbabwe
|130
|3. Rishabh Pant
|England
|125*
|4. Shreyas Iyer
|South Africa
|113*
|5. Virat Kohli
|Bangladesh
|113
|Player
|50+ Scores
|1. Suryakumar Yadav
|11 (2 hundreds, 9 fifties)
|2. Virat Kohli
|9 (1 hundred, 8 fifties)
|3. KL Rahul
|6 (all fifties)
|Player
|Opponent
|Score
|1. Virat Kohli
|Afghanistan
|122*
|2. Suryakumar Yadav
|England
|117
|3. Suryakumar Yadav
|New Zealand
|111*
|4. Deepak Hooda
|Ireland
|104
|5. Ishan Kishan
|Sri Lanka
|89
Mohammed Siraj was the man who starred with the ball for India in the ODI format. Jasprit Bumrah played very limited number of games, but still showed his class by picking up 13 wickets in just 5 matches.
A good win to start the series. Onto the next one 🇮🇳💪 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/fB6wfudZwB— Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 18, 2022
|Player
|ODI Wickets (Innings)
|1. Mohammed Siraj
|24 (15)
|2. Shardul Thakur
|22 (16)
|3. Yuzvendra Chahal
|21 (12)
|4. Prasidh Krishna
|19 (11)
|5. Jasprit Bumrah
|13 (5)
|Player
|T20I Wickets (Innings)
|1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|37 (31)
|2. Arshdeep Singh
|33 (21)
|3. Yuzvendra Chahal
|23 (20)
|4. Harshal Patel
|23 (21)
|5. Axar Patel
|21 (21)
