Yearender 2022: Shreyas Iyer Rises to the Zenith in India Colours

Iyer made his mark in every format of the game, and stamped his authority. His knocks defined the versatility of the player, from free-flowing destruction to sheer resilience.

Iyer has been a sporadic character in the Indian team till 2021, but 2022 simply belongs to him.

Shreyas Iyer Test Record in 2022:

Shreyas Iyer had an outstanding outing in red ball cricket. He scored over 400 runs in just 8 innings. He started off well against Sri Lanka earlier in the year, and then continued his merry way against Bangladesh in December. Perhaps the only thing that he may want to rectify is converting his fifties to hundreds.

Iyer was denied from a hundred thrice when his score was over 85, as the nervous eighties in this case has been an Achilles heel. Apart from that, he has been superb for India in the longest format.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Shreyas Iyer 5 8 422 60.28 92 68.84 4 0

Shreyas Iyer ODI Record in 2022:

Shreyas had another amazing outing in the ODIs this year. This year yielded the most runs in the 50-over format for him than any previous year. He scored his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa in October and scored at a rapid pace quite prolifically against every opponent.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Shreyas Iyer 17 15 724 55.69 113* 91.5 6 1

Shreyas Iyer T20I Record in 2022:

Iyer's T20I stats this year is quite impressive as well. He scored runs galore against Sri Lanka earlier the year- 57, 74 and 73 in three consecutive matches (all unbeaten). He continued that good form in the home series against South Africa, but then his form faltered. He looked certain to be a part of the T20 World Cup team, but a lean patch against England and West Indies denied his World Cup opportunity. The batter scored only one 50+ score in his final 11 T20I matches.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Shreyas Iyer 17 17 463 35.61 74* 141.15 4 0

What Lies Ahead for Shreyas Iyer:

The most important thing for Shreyas Iyer is to continue this run. He has been immense this year, but his main aim will be to replicate the same form in the new year assignments. There will be plenty of cricket leading to the World Cup next year which is set to take place in India. Iyer can be a vital cog in the side and that will be determined by his upcoming performances.

His test form is quite sublime as well. But the only thing he needs to work on is his conversion rate. He should have had at least a couple of test hundreds this year, but he ended up getting none. The mentality and approach when he nears the triple-figure mark need a bit of tweak.

The 28-year-old deserves all the plaudits of the world. He has shown class, composure, technique, grit, and flamboyance - literally everything that a modern batsman can possess this year. The only ingredient that now needs a tick is consistency, and if he can achieve that, the sky is the limit.