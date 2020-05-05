Yograj Singh accuses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli of betraying his son Yuvraj Singh

Yograj Singh, who himself was an India cricketer, is the man responsible for helping his son become a world-class player. He has now criticised current India captain Virat Kohli as well as the selectors for not backing Yuvraj. Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June last year.

In an interview with News24, Yograj said his son was betrayed by both Dhoni and Kohli. Yograj also claimed that he's suggested India head coach Ravi Shastri that great players deserve send-offs based on their performances.

"Along with these two, I would say that even the selectors betrayed him. I had met Ravi recently. He asked me for a photograph. I called him and pointed out that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances. When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him and it hurts," he said.

Yuvraj is hailed has one of the finest white-ball cricketers the world has seen and the talented left-handed batsman played crucial role in Team India's two World Cup wins. Yuvraj was named the player of the tournament in 2011 WC which India won at home.

Taking a dig at the BCCI for appointing less experienced selectors, Yograj also slammed former Indian selector Sharandeep Singh.

"Indian selector Sharandeep Singh, he used to go to meetings and say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? It hurts when someone backstabs you. Everybody was worried about what would happen to them if Yuvraj continues to perform," Yograj added.