You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah? This isn't your backyard: Virat Kohli tells James Anderson

Anderson looked pretty pumped up from the start of the innings on Sunday (August 15) first exchanged a few glances and later some words when the Indian captain walked in the middle to bat in the second essay.

It seemed as if the 39-year-old England speedster was in a mood to avenge what happened with him on the previous day. Anderson was sprayed with short-pitched deliveries by India speedster Jasprit Bumrah when he walked into the middle to bat for England on Saturday evening.

If players truly believe in Test cricket, they need to appoint Kohli as their spokesperson: Chappell

Anderson - who was the final English batsman to bat - was pestered by Bumrah with short-pitched bouncers. One of the balls even hit the left-handed batsman's helmet while the others were directed towards his body. The cricketer - who is often seen grumpy on the field - was annoyed with the opposition's strategy to give him a taste of his own medicine.

After his dismissal, England's innings folded up for 391 with the hosts taking a paltry 27-run lead in their first innings. While walking towards the pavilion, Anderson was caught on camera swearing at Bumrah. Bumrah seemed to have walked towards the speedster after England's innings was over and asked if he's fine but the veteran responded with a few unsavoury words.

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri hoist national flag in London as Team India celebrates 75th Independence Day

When Anderson did something similar to Kohli, the India captain reciprocated in kind and the stump mic caught the Indian saying, "You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your backyard".

Kohli went on saying, "Chirp, chirp and chirp. This is what old age makes you."

Few words between Kohli and Anderson. "Swearing at me again?" says India's captain before carrying on chat after next ball and swearing at Anderson. Bit of niggle #INDvENG — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) August 15, 2021

Kohli, however, failed to bat long in the second innings as he was dismissed for 20. The right-handed batsman edged the outswinger from Sam Curran and was caught behind by Jos Buttler leaving his team under trouble.