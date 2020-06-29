Cricket
Young Indian umpire Nitin Menon inducted in ICC Elite Panel

By Pti
Nitin Menon becomes only the third from India to make it to the ICC Elite Panel of Umires (Image: BCCI Twitter)
Nitin Menon becomes only the third from India to make it to the ICC Elite Panel of Umires (Image: BCCI Twitter)

Dubai, June 29: India's Nitin Menon was on Monday (June 29) included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season. The young Indian umpire replaces England's Nigel Llong in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires.

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, is only the third from India to make it to the prestigious panel after former captain Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi, who got the axe last year.

A selection panel comprising ICC General Manager (Cricket) Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon, who was earlier part of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires.

"It's a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in," Menon was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
