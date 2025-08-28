English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Duleep Trophy: Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar Lead Central Zone to 432 for 2 Against North East on Day 1

Danish Malewar scored an impressive 198 not out, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quick-fire 125 as Central Zone amassed 432 for 2 against North East in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Their partnership flourished despite an injury to opener Aryan Juyal.

By

In the Duleep Trophy quarter-final, Central Zone dominated North East Zone with a score of 432 for 2 in 77 overs. Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar were instrumental, each scoring centuries.

Rain halted play on Thursday (August 28), leaving Malewar at an unbeaten 198. Patidar's aggressive 125 came off just 96 balls, with the duo hitting a total of 56 boundaries.

Duleep Trophy Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar Lead Central Zone to 432 for 2 Against North East on Day 1

Malewar, who is nearing his first-class double century, struck 35 fours and a six. Patidar contributed with 21 fours and three sixes. Their partnership began after Aryan Juyal retired hurt at 60 due to an abdominal injury. Together, they added 199 runs for the second wicket in just over 28 overs.

Central Zone's Dominant Performance

Patidar reached the nineties with three consecutive reverse sweeps off Rongsen Jonathan, who conceded 130 runs in 15 overs. He completed his 14th first-class century with a cover drive but was eventually caught at deep square leg by Ankur Malik while attempting a sweep against Pheiroijam Jotin.

Malewar's innings featured 20 boundaries before reaching his third first-class hundred. His performance has brought him close to achieving 1,000 runs in his tenth first-class match. After Patidar's dismissal, Yash Rathod joined Malewar, contributing an unbeaten 32 as they added another quickfire 85 runs for the third-wicket stand.

Key Contributions from Malewar and Patidar

The partnership between Malewar and Patidar was crucial for Central Zone's commanding position. Their aggressive batting style put immense pressure on North East Zone's bowlers. Malewar's innings showcased his potential as he nears a significant milestone in his career.

Patidar's innings was marked by his belligerent approach, which included several boundary shots that kept the scoreboard ticking rapidly. His ability to find gaps and execute powerful shots was evident throughout his innings.

The brief scores at the end of the day were Central Zone at 432/2 in 77 overs, with Danish Malewar not out on 198 and Rajat Patidar scoring 125 against North East Zone. The rain interruption left Central Zone in a strong position to continue their dominance when play resumes.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out