UCL 2025-26 Draw: When And Where To Watch On Online And On TV In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan?

FC Barcelona Champions League Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Opponents, Key Matches - All You Need to Know

Cricket Duleep Trophy: Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar Lead Central Zone to 432 for 2 Against North East on Day 1 Danish Malewar scored an impressive 198 not out, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quick-fire 125 as Central Zone amassed 432 for 2 against North East in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Their partnership flourished despite an injury to opener Aryan Juyal. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:11 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

In the Duleep Trophy quarter-final, Central Zone dominated North East Zone with a score of 432 for 2 in 77 overs. Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar were instrumental, each scoring centuries.

Rain halted play on Thursday (August 28), leaving Malewar at an unbeaten 198. Patidar's aggressive 125 came off just 96 balls, with the duo hitting a total of 56 boundaries.

Malewar, who is nearing his first-class double century, struck 35 fours and a six. Patidar contributed with 21 fours and three sixes. Their partnership began after Aryan Juyal retired hurt at 60 due to an abdominal injury. Together, they added 199 runs for the second wicket in just over 28 overs.

Central Zone's Dominant Performance

Patidar reached the nineties with three consecutive reverse sweeps off Rongsen Jonathan, who conceded 130 runs in 15 overs. He completed his 14th first-class century with a cover drive but was eventually caught at deep square leg by Ankur Malik while attempting a sweep against Pheiroijam Jotin.

Malewar's innings featured 20 boundaries before reaching his third first-class hundred. His performance has brought him close to achieving 1,000 runs in his tenth first-class match. After Patidar's dismissal, Yash Rathod joined Malewar, contributing an unbeaten 32 as they added another quickfire 85 runs for the third-wicket stand.

Key Contributions from Malewar and Patidar

The partnership between Malewar and Patidar was crucial for Central Zone's commanding position. Their aggressive batting style put immense pressure on North East Zone's bowlers. Malewar's innings showcased his potential as he nears a significant milestone in his career.

Patidar's innings was marked by his belligerent approach, which included several boundary shots that kept the scoreboard ticking rapidly. His ability to find gaps and execute powerful shots was evident throughout his innings.

The brief scores at the end of the day were Central Zone at 432/2 in 77 overs, with Danish Malewar not out on 198 and Rajat Patidar scoring 125 against North East Zone. The rain interruption left Central Zone in a strong position to continue their dominance when play resumes.

With inputs from PTI