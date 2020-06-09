Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach for England tour, Mushtaq Ahmed spinners' coach

The series is scheduled to be played between August and September but the schedule proper will be announced later courtesy the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic.

PCB said the appointments have been made in advance to give chief coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the time and resources well ahead of the series.

The Pakistan officials also said additional players will be sent to England in view of the global health situation and they said it is important to have capable coaches to provide efficient training and preparation opportunities to the players.

The 42-year-old Younis Khan made 10,099 runs at 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017, including a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009.

Younis holds an impressive record against England as well. In 16 innings of nine Tests against them in their backyard, Younis mustered 810 runs at over 50 with two centuries (218 at The Oval in 2016 and 173 at Headingley in 2006) and three half-centuries. In two Tests in Pakistan and six matches in the UAE, he scored a total of 616 runs at just under 50 with two centuries (127 and 118 in Dubai) and one half-century. With 139 catches in Tests, Younis has also cemented himself as Pakistan's best fielder and 13th overall in the history of the game.

Younis had also played a season for Yorkshire in the 2007 English County Championship in which he amassed 824 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.47, making him well experienced in the conditions.