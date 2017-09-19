Yuvraj's six sixes: Happy 10th anniversary

Bengaluru, September 19: A balmy 2007 Durban night will remain one of the most shining nuggets of Indian cricketing history. It belonged to Yuvraj Singh.

On that September 19, Yuvraj smashed England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over during his 16-ball 58.

It spurred India to 218 in 20 overs and then restricted England to 200 for six to win by 18 runs, a run that culminated in India winning the first ever ICC World T20 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here' a quick recap of those sixes.

Ball 1: A half-volley around the off-stump. Six over the cow corner.

Ball 2: A mere flick of his wrist send the ball soaring over backward square leg.

Ball 3: Half-volley outside the off-stump and the ball disappeared over long-off and cover.

Ball 4: Broad is rattled and struggling to find the right length. He came around the wicket and this one was a full toss and Yuvraj smashed it over backward point.

Ball 5: Broad switched to over the wicket. But a juicy full ball was slog swept over midwicket.

Ball 6: Broad erred in length again and Yuvraj hammered the ball over mid-wicket again. History is made.

Others who have six sixes in an over.

1) Gary Sobers: First man to achieve the feat. The West Indian great did it for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at Swansea. Malcolm Nash was the bowler.

2) Ravi Shastri: The current India coach struck six consecutive sixes on January 10, 1985 while playing for Mumbai against Baroda. Tilak Raj was the bowler.

3) Herschelle Gibbs: The South African opener joined the club on March 16, 2007 during the ICC World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Warner Park, St Kitts. The bowler was Daan van Bunge.