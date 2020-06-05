Yuvraj Singh apologises for unintentionally hurting public sentiments with his casteist remarks

It was during one of the Instagram live sessions with India's limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma that the left-handed batsman made the offensive comment about Chahal while talking about his regular social media posts.

While social media users went after him for his unwanted comments, the former player ticked off some Dalit right activists in Haryana.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," he wrote.

The veteran of 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests also clarified that he has "never believed" in any kind of discrimination.

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people." "I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," he said. "My love for India and all its people is eternal," he signed off.

Chahal, one of India's premier spinners in white-ball cricket, has made quite a name for himself on the video-sharing social networking app TikTok.

After being lashed on social media, a police complaint was lodged against the cricketer. A police complaint was lodged against Yuvraj by the activists and advocate Rajat Kalsan. According to a report in Zee News, the complaint was filed in Hasi in Hisar in Haryana. The incident was brought to light after fans were upset and lashed out on social media.