Yuvraj Singh dismissed in bizarre fashion in his first innings after retirement

By
Yuvraj Singh made a laborious 27-ball 14
Toronto, July 26: Yuvraj Singh got out in a bizarre fashion in the first innings since he played after announcing his retirement from international cricket and IPL. Yuvraj was playing for Toronto Nationals in the GT20 league here.

But the innings itself was so laboured that Yuvraj did not even hit one boundary in his 27-ball 14. He was captaining the Nationals against Vancouver Knights.

Yuvraj came to crease when his side was struggling at 66 for three. But he never looked in any sort of rhythm. His innings finally came to an end when the left-hander edged spinner Rizwan Cheema to stumper Tobias Visee who could not hold on to the chance.

But the ball deflected on to the stumps and the square leg umpire given him out. But later the replays showed that Yuvraj's feat was well inside the crease and at that time Nationals were 104 for 4 in 16.2 overs.

Kieron Pollard (30 off 13 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (41 off 21 balls) powered Nationals to 159 for five. But the total was not sufficient as Chadwick Walton and Rassie van der Dussen made fifties to take Knights past the target in 17.2 overs.

This was Yuvraj's first innings after announcing his retirement from international cricket and IPL last month. The BCCI had also allowed Yuvraj to play in T20 leagues abroad since he is contracted with the Indian team or with any IPL team. Yuvraj had played for Mumbai Indans in IPL 2019 but was benched after indifferent form in the first few matches.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
