Yuvraj Singh pens an emotional letter to Virat Kohli, gifts India cricketer special golden boots

In his letter to Kohli, the legendary white-ball batsman said: "Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (you will always be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the world)."

As a fan, teammate and someone who has closely watched Kohli grow as a cricketer, Yuvraj posted the letter on social media. Yuvraj, who shares a close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli, also took the occasion to gift one of India's most successful captains a special edition of PUMA's golden boots.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation," Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup-winning star, wrote.

Yuvraj was also part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Yuvraj slammed the fasted fifty in T20 when he scored a half-century off England in the maiden T20 World Cup tournament.

In his letter to Kohli, Yuvraj commended the talismanic right-handed batsman for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

"Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," he said.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader."

The swashbuckling batter, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20 Internationals, also recounted the memories spent together with Kohli, be it scoring runs for the country or sharing lighter moments off the field.

"Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," Yuvraj added.