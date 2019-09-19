Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes in an over in World T20 2007 turns 12-year-old today

1. The Beginning

India were already in a strong position at 171/3 at the end of 18th over. That over also saw an altercation between Yuvraj and Andrew Flintoff, who the left-hander had slammed for two fours. It required the on-field umpires to separate the squabbling duo. But that left Yuvraj on high energy. Perhaps.

2. The 19th Over

Broad, a rookie fast bowler then, came to bowl the penultimate over and bore full brunt of Yuvraj's pent up energy. First six came over over long-on, the next six was over backward square leg, the third maximum went over extra cover, the fourth was a swipe over deep point, the fifth six was a big one over deep midwicket and over Flintoff's head and the record setting sixth a massive hit over long-on. It may be a coincidence that the current coach Ravi Shastri was commenting on that over.

3. The Records

Of course, it was the first time six sixes in an over were hit. And Yuvraj made his fifty in just 12 balls, till date the quickest in T20I cricket. Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa managed to achieve the feat in ODI cricket during the 50-over World Cup held in the West Indies in 2007.

4. What happened to the match

From 171 for three in 18 overs, India finished strongly at 218 for four on the back Yuvraj's blistering 58 off 16 balls. England made a good chase but could only make 200 for eight, leaving India an 18-run winner. Eventually, India lifted the trophy and changed the cricketing landscape of the country and the triumph also gave a solid foundation for setting up the Indian Premier League (IPL) a year later.