Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes in an over in World T20 2007 turns 12-year-old today

By
Yuvraj Singhs historic six sixes in an over in World T20 2007 turns 12-year-old today
Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes in an over in World T20 2007 turns 12-year-old today

Bengaluru, September 19: Yuvraj Singh will forever be remembered as one of the best middle-order batsmen India ever had in limited over cricket and this day (September 19) 12 years back, the dashing left-hander entered the pages of history. Back in 2007, Yuvraj hammered Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the inaugural ICC World T20 at Durban, South Africa.

It was the first instance of T20 internationals. Let's go back to that incredible moment.

1. The Beginning

1. The Beginning

India were already in a strong position at 171/3 at the end of 18th over. That over also saw an altercation between Yuvraj and Andrew Flintoff, who the left-hander had slammed for two fours. It required the on-field umpires to separate the squabbling duo. But that left Yuvraj on high energy. Perhaps.

2. The 19th Over

2. The 19th Over

Broad, a rookie fast bowler then, came to bowl the penultimate over and bore full brunt of Yuvraj's pent up energy. First six came over over long-on, the next six was over backward square leg, the third maximum went over extra cover, the fourth was a swipe over deep point, the fifth six was a big one over deep midwicket and over Flintoff's head and the record setting sixth a massive hit over long-on. It may be a coincidence that the current coach Ravi Shastri was commenting on that over.

3. The Records

3. The Records

Of course, it was the first time six sixes in an over were hit. And Yuvraj made his fifty in just 12 balls, till date the quickest in T20I cricket. Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa managed to achieve the feat in ODI cricket during the 50-over World Cup held in the West Indies in 2007.

4. What happened to the match

4. What happened to the match

From 171 for three in 18 overs, India finished strongly at 218 for four on the back Yuvraj's blistering 58 off 16 balls. England made a good chase but could only make 200 for eight, leaving India an 18-run winner. Eventually, India lifted the trophy and changed the cricketing landscape of the country and the triumph also gave a solid foundation for setting up the Indian Premier League (IPL) a year later.

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: yuvraj singh stuart broad cricket
Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue