Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Greg Chappell after Harbhajan Singh

By
Yuvraj Singh takes dig at Greg Chappell
Yuvraj Singh takes dig at Greg Chappell

New Delhi, May 15: Yuvraj Singh joined his former teammate Harbjahan Singh in hitting out at former India head coach Greg Chappell. Harbhajan had earlier referred to Chappell's time with Team India as 'worst days of Indian cricket' following the latter's remark on former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It all started with Harbjahan taking note of an article on Dhoni where Chappell is quoted as saying that he used to advise the Ranchi wicket-keeper to play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary.

Harbhajan's post read: "He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park.. He was playing different games. #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg."

Yuvraj replied to Harbhajan's Tweet and seemingly took a dig at Chappell. His post read: "Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground."

Chappell was coach of the Indian team for two controversy-riddled years between 2005 and 2007 in which he clashed with several senior members of the team, especially then-captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

His time, however, was also known for the rise of several younger players in the squad including Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

"I vividly remember that I was left awestruck when I saw him (Dhoni) batting for the first time. He was definitely the most exciting cricketer in India at that time. He used to hit the ball from the most unusual positions. He is the most powerful batsman I have ever seen," said Chappell during a chat session on the Facebook handle of the Playwrite Foundation.

"I remember his knock of 183 against Sri Lanka and how he tore them apart. It was power hitting at its very best. The next match was in Pune. I asked MS, 'why don't you play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary'. We were chasing 260 odd and were in a good position and Dhoni was playing a contrasting innings to the one he had played just a couple of days before.

"We still needed 20 runs to win and Dhoni asked me, through 12th man RP Singh if he could hit sixes. I told him not until the target was in single digit. When we needed six runs to win, he finished the game with a six," he said.

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 78,003 | World - 4,425,656
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue