Cricket Yuvraj Singh Urges Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to Take Up Golf for Balance and Longevity By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 22:12 [IST]

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has suggested that young cricketers should add golf to their routines as a way to ease the pressures of the game and improve their overall development.

Speaking about his role as a mentor to India's Test captain Shubman Gill and opener Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj revealed that he has encouraged them to explore the sport despite their demanding cricket schedules.

"I have also asked Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to play golf. I ask all young athletes to play golf. In countries like Australia, South Africa, cricketers play cricket from a very young age. Too much cricket practice at a young age is not good. Golf can help you unwind and relax. Cricketers also benefit from this in cricket," Yuvraj said.

The 2011 World Cup winner emphasized that golf offers a much-needed outlet from the intensity of cricket, allowing players to stay mentally refreshed. He also pointed out that the Indian Premier League could present an opportunity for youngsters to make time for the game, even if just occasionally, amid their hectic careers.

Yuvraj went on to reflect on how golf might have influenced his own career had he taken it up earlier. "Golf might have added at least 3,000 more runs to my international tally," he admitted, stressing the potential benefits of the sport in extending a cricketer's career and boosting performance levels.

The idea of golf aiding cricketers isn't entirely new. Yuvraj recalled how India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev once expressed similar thoughts, saying, "He could have scored 2000 runs more" had he embraced golf during his playing days. Both legends believe that the sport's calming influence can play a pivotal role in maintaining focus, balance, and mental clarity, which are essential for consistency at the highest level.

With cricket becoming increasingly demanding in terms of physical and mental output, Yuvraj's advice highlights the importance of finding complementary activities that support long-term growth. As Gill and Abhishek continue to rise in their careers, the suggestion to include golf in their training mix could prove valuable, offering a refreshing way to stay grounded while chasing cricketing glory.