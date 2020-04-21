Please ask him to make me open next time: Yuzvendra Chahal makes humble request to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma

Replying to that post from Anushka, Chahal wrote: "Next time bhabhi please say Chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le (Please ask him to make me open next time, maybe he will listen to you)."

Chahal's teammates have always made fun of his batting and the wrist-spinner tries to boast of his batting skills.

Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma urges India cricketer to hit a boundary in a funny video - Watch

Earlier last week in a funny video, Anushka could be seen shouting Kohli's name, just like a cricket fan in the stadium, and urging the 31-year-old to hit a boundary. She later turns the camera towards Kohli, who could only give a grim look.

Anushka captioned the video, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

The actor kept shouting at Kohli saying: "Kohli, aye Kohli, chauka maar na, kya kar raha hai (Kohli, hit a four, what are you doing)."

Explaining the importance of staying indoors during the lockdown, the couple has been urging the fans and supporters to follow the guidelines from the administration seriously. Earlier, in a video message, the couple said it will take time to fight coronavirus in the country and will require "courage, and a lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days."