Yuzvendra Chahal tells shocking story: Drunk Mumbai Indians player dangled me from 15th floor balcony in 2013

Chahal was speaking to fellow Rajasthan Royals players R Ashwin and Karun Nair in the 'Comeback Stories’ episode, posted in RR website.

Chahal did not name the player who dangled him from the balcony, and over to Chahal:

"My story, some people know about it. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this. In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name.

“He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin and Karun in the video.

"My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere.

“So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," he added.

Chahal played just one match for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season of the IPL and then joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and played for them till he moved out to RR in 2022.

Robin Uthappa, right now playing for Chennai Super Kings, too had to face bullying of a different sort while he played for Mumbai Indians.

"So, I was along with Zaheer Khan and Manish Pandey. I was one of the first people to be transferred in IPL. For me, it became extremely difficult because my loyalties were completely laid out with MI at that point.

“It happened a month before the IPL and I refused to sign the transfer papers," Uthappa said while speaking to R Ashwin in the latter’s YouTube Channel.

"I was going through something in my personal life and I was completely into depression during my first season with RCB (2009). I didn't play well even for one game that season. The only game in which I did well was when I was dropped and picked again.

“I played thinking that I really needed to do something in this match. Someone from MI, I won't name him, had told me that if I didn't sign the transfer papers, I'd not get to play in the XI for MI,” he added.

However, soon Uthappa made it count as he played well for RCB in IPL 2010 scoring 374 from 16 matches with a strike-rate of 171.

Later, Uthappa joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and won two IPL titles under Gautam Gambhir before joining Rajasthan Royals. But ahead of IPL 2021, Uthappa joined Chennai Super Kings and played his part in the CSK winning their 4th IPL title.

Thus Uthappa became a member of the small group of players who have won the IPL trophy with multiple franchises such as Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson.